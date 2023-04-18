The Income & Growth VCT plc (IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on May 26th

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.50 ($1.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.88. The company has a market capitalization of £119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nemone Wynn-Evans acquired 24,424 shares of Income & Growth VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £20,027.68 ($24,783.67). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

