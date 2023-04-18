The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

