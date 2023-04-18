The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

