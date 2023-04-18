The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 621,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,958. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.