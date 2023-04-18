Tobam Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.