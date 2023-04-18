Tobam Has $544,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobam increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 156,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

