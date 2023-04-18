Tobam Has $839,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tobam grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

