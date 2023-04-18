Tobam Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tobam grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.15 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.79.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

