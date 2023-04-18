Tobam Purchases 2,097 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tobam raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.