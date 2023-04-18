Tobam Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tobam raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Shopify by 78.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.