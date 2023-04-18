Tobam Sells 521 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tobam lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

