Tobam Sells 629 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tobam lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

