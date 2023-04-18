Tobam Sells 706 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tobam lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $349.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.50 and a 200 day moving average of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $403.48.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

