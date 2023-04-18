Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

