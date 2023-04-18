Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $265.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %
TSCO traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.21. 1,168,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.