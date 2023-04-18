Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.30-$10.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.30-10.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $241.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $242.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.29.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.