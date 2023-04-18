Traders Purchase Large Volume of Macerich Call Options (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 1,413 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Macerich Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -226.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Macerich by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

