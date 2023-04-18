TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AtonRa Partners owned 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $412,783.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,147 shares in the company, valued at $26,802,672.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $412,783.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,147 shares in the company, valued at $26,802,672.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,628 shares of company stock worth $11,029,181 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.44.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

