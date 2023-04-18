Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,407,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,909 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 125.41% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,015,767 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Articles

