TrueUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $1.85 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,138,728,334 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.