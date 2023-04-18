TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $579.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,427.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

