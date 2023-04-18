United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises about 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 3,433,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,241. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

