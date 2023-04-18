Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

