Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,948 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

