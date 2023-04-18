Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

