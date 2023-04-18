Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Trimmed by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

