Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after buying an additional 280,508 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 458,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 2,115,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,745,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

