Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.30. 156,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

