Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.10. 125,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.