Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $98,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. The company had a trading volume of 801,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,590. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

