Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.15

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 4165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$558.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.8649755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Vecima Networks

(Get Rating)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.