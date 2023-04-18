Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.15

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 4165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$558.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
