Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 4%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 259,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 827,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of -0.36.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,404,233.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,158. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

