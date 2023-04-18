Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) vs. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Head to Head Review

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veru 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,398.96%. Veru has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,521.36%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 4.72 -$42.19 million ($2.28) -0.11 Veru $39.35 million 2.16 -$83.78 million ($1.43) -0.72

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aridis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals -1,525.82% N/A -183.98% Veru -412.01% -119.37% -79.71%

Summary

Veru beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects, and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and fin

