VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CID stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

