VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CID stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.