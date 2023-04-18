Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 2,792,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,592,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

