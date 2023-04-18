Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.37.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.50. 37,458,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,538,063. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. The firm has a market cap of $584.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

