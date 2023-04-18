Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $13.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.58. 1,105,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,675. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

