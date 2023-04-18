W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

