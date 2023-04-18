W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $660.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

