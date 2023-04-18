Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Waterstone Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBF. TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.