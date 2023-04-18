Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Waterstone Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Waterstone Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBF. TheStreet lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
