Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.