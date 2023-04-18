Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wickes Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:WIX opened at GBX 145.08 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £376.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,190.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.66. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.60 ($2.64).

Featured Stories

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

