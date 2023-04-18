Wickes Group plc (WIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wickes Group Trading Up 1.5 %
LON:WIX opened at GBX 145.08 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £376.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,190.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.66. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.60 ($2.64).
Wickes Group Company Profile
