Windsor Group LTD Acquires 90 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $415.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.