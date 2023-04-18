WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 35,136 shares.The stock last traded at $51.27 and had previously closed at $51.06.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a market cap of $592.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 480.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.