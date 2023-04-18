WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. WNS has set its FY23 guidance at $3.82-3.89 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.82-$3.89 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of WNS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.