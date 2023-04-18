Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries
In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Worthington Industries Price Performance
NYSE:WOR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. 44,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
Further Reading
