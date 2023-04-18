Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. 44,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

