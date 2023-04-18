X Square Capital LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 686,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $404.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

