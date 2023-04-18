XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.14. XPeng shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,924,949 shares traded.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

