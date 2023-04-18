XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.14. XPeng shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,924,949 shares traded.
XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
