Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 127,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 268,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

