Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $58,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $173.36. 391,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,635. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $190.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

